Today's Christian Devotion 29-11-2018

Indeed it was a mystery and unusual news that shocked everyone when small David killed giant Gollaith with just a stone.

Today, that same God of old that changeth not, will perform a supernatural turnaround miracle and wonder in your life that will shock your enemies and surprise your friends. God shall do the impossible in your life. Your die hard enemies shall be turned back in defeat, while your closed doors shall be reopened in the Mighty name of Jesus, amen.

You shall enter and have rest in your pastureland. Your pastureland shall never dry, your harvests shall be super massive, in season and in off season, in the Mighty name of Jesus, amen.

This day, the way maker, shall make a way for you. The great healer, shall heal you. The lifter of your head and glory, shall lift up your head and the unchangeable changer, shall change your story to glory, in the Mighty name of Jesus...amen.

Put your trust in the Lord for he will never fail you in Jesus name amen.

Good morning and have a wonderful day.