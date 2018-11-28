Today’s Christian Devotion 28 - 11 - 2018

In Genesis 32:26 the Angel of the Lord pleaded with Jacob to let him go because the day had broken, but Jacob refused to let him go until he blessed him. I pray for you this beautiful day, that the remaining days of this year will not go until Heaven allocates all your allocations to you. Just as the sun and the moon stood still till the children of Israel were victorious over their enemies, so shall God suspend all protocols and rules, to favour you in Jesus name amen. All that is yours this year that has not gotten to you, shall speedily appear, in the Mighty name of Jesus...amen.

Before the end of this year God shall grant you your requests with multiple testimonies and you shall end this year in grand style and praise, in the Mighty name of Jesus...amen.

This day, may God's wonders remove shame and disgrace from your life, settle, honour and grant you an unending laughter of joy in the Mighty name Jesus, amen.

Good morning and have a fruitful mid week.