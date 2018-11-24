Today's Christian Devotion 24-11-2018

Our precious and most loving father, the giver of every good gift and our satisfying portion, we are coming again not to ask for anything but to just give u praise and honour for you deserve it.

Our hearts are full of Thanksgiving and praise for the unmerited favours you extend to us each and everyday. Thou art worthy of the double honours and praise. You are great and very rich in mercy Lord, the comforter of our souls. May your name be glorified and exalted above every name for u are worthy. We thank you Lord in Jesus Christ the king, the root and offspring of Jesse, the son of David and everlasting king.....amen.

Good morning and have a peaceful weekend.