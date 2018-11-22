Today's Christian Devotion 23-11-2018

Every silent weeping in your life will receive the attention of the King of Kings for a divine intervention from today in the Mighty name of Jesus, amen. Your moment of tears shall give way to season of laughter.

Whatever has made you to wander around in confusion will turn around and make you a wonder to your generation in Jesus name amen. Every step you take as from today shall enjoy divine order. You will be divinely connected for greater exploit and may all ordinances and laws written contrary to your destiny be shred into pieces in Jesus name,amen.

The Glory and the Grace of God will restore back all what you have lost. God will increase and multiply your harvest. Good things will not be scarce in your life in Jesus Mighty name. Amen.

Good morning and enjoy your weekend.