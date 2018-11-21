Today's Christian Devotion 22 -11 - 2018

Today, God Almighty shall have compassion on you and remember you for uncommon miracle that will change your life positively in the Mighty name of Jesus... amen.

Hannah was forgotten and people thought nothing good could ever come out of her womb. The woman with the issue of blood was written off and people that knew her concluded that she could never recover from her infirmity and no one ever imagined that Obededom could make it. But when God, the answer to all issues of life, stepped into their boats, their stories changed, I pray for you this wonderful morning that God will arise in your life and change every ugly situation, condition, status, position in your life and take you to unimaginable greater level of how did it happen, in the Mighty name of Jesus... amen.

Have faith and bless God...

The story changer is already at work to changed your story...in Jesus name amen.

Good morning and have a wonderful day.