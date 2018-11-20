Today's Christian Devotion 21-11-2018

Today, may the Lord God Almighty arise for your sake and fight for you. Whatsoever that is delaying and killing God's project in your life, shall be handcuffed and destroyed in the Mighty name of Jesus, amen. Powers that want to redesign your original destiny so as to cause go slow progress in your life, shall die.

God Almighty shall disappoint and frustrate the works of your enemies, so that their hands cannot perform their evil programmed against you, in the Mighty name of Jesus...amen.

May God remember you today and always, may he open a new chapter of promotion and testimonies for you, in the Mighty name of Jesus...amen.

Fear not, for God is with you always in Jesus name, amen.

Good morning and have a peaceful day.