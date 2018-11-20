TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Christian Devotion | 20 November 2018

Today's Christian Devotion 20-11-2018



Today, God Almighty who is the Pillar that holds our lives and the MASTER planner of our future will supply our needs even when all hopes may have gone into Doubt, Fear and Trembling.

Hold on once more, child of God for this is your season of Miraculous breakthroughs. Very soon, I mean very soon you will be EMBARRASSED with the Lord's doing of FAVOUR according to HIS set time in your life.

The Lord God Almighty will not only provide answers to your genuine supplications, HE would make available substances as reasons to strengthen your faith in HIM. I pray that HE will not only grant speedy answers to our prayers but that HE would equally provide Solution to every of our life challenges in Jesus name, Amen.

The key to wisdom is stupidity so the key to success is failure.
By: David Kofi Awusi

