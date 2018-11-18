TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Christian Devotion | 18 November 2018 10:04 CET

Today’s Christian Devotion 18 - 11 - 2018

By The Nigerian Voice

Brethren, God will open the books of remembrance concerning you today. Everyone that is withholding your blessings and entitlements will lose their peace until they locate and release it to you in Jesus Name, Amen.

God will open your eyes to see the depth of His love for you. In all you will do today and beyond, you shall see and receive the backing of God Almighty. Every unpleasant situation in your life shall bow to the authority of God Almighty in Jesus name amen.

The peace of God will never cease in your life. The grace to treasure God more shall come upon your life in Jesus Mighty Name, Amen.

Child of God, cheer up for Jesus loves you.
Good Morning. And Enjoy Your new week.


NOTHING THATS IS GODÂ´S IS OBTAINABLE BY MONEY.
By: Felicia OWARE - Hamb

