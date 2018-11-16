Today's Christian Devotion 17-11-2018

This morning, let God arise and discharge every stranger that supper glued to the vehicle of your destiny. And every attachment of darkness in any area of your life, shall be detached, in the Mighty name of Jesus...amen.

Today, God Almighty, shall supernaturally favour you and bless you. You shall be a shining light to your family and to others. Your light shall not be quenched, but it shall shine more abundantly within and across your territory, in the Mighty name of Jesus...amen.

This day, may your hands be filled with the blessings of God, in Jesus name...amen.

Good morning and have a peaceful weekend.