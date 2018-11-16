TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Career & Money | 16 November 2018 21:31 CET

Today's Christian Devotion 17-11-2018

By The Nigerian Voice
Click for Full Image Size

This morning, let God arise and discharge every stranger that supper glued to the vehicle of your destiny. And every attachment of darkness in any area of your life, shall be detached, in the Mighty name of Jesus...amen.

Today, God Almighty, shall supernaturally favour you and bless you. You shall be a shining light to your family and to others. Your light shall not be quenched, but it shall shine more abundantly within and across your territory, in the Mighty name of Jesus...amen.

This day, may your hands be filled with the blessings of God, in Jesus name...amen.

Good morning and have a peaceful weekend.


No condition is permanent
By: John Jacob

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2018 Nigerian Voice
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists