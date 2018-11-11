Today's Christian Devotion 12-11-2018

Child of God, you are not what your father's house and the world say you are, but you are what Heaven says you are. Therefore, I pray for you this morning that you will not be the product of what your enemies want you to be. God's agendas and purpose for your life shall fully manifest in your life. May God settle you, elevate you and perfect all that concerns you. You are blessed and lifted, in the Mighty name of Jesus...amen.

Today, God Almighty will deliver unto you that which will gladden your heart and multiply your joy, in the Mighty name of Jesus...amen. Always try and be in the Lord.

Remember, in His presence, there is fullness of joy. May God grant you your heart desires this week in Jesus name amen.

Good morning and have a wonderful week.