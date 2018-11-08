Today's Christian Devotion 09-11-2018

Ezk 21:27”I will overturn, overturn, overturn, it: and it shall be no more, until he come whose right it is; and I will give it him.”

Beloved God will turn that sickness to sound health... failure to success .. poverty to prosperity...shame to glory... barrenness to fruitfulness... natural to supernatural and every contrary situation of your life shall be turned to testimony in Jesus mighty name... amen.

Good morning and have a restful weekend.