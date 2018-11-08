TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Christian Devotion | 8 November 2018

Today's Christian Devotion 09-11-2018

By The Nigerian Voice
Ezk 21:27”I will overturn, overturn, overturn, it: and it shall be no more, until he come whose right it is; and I will give it him.”

Beloved God will turn that sickness to sound health... failure to success .. poverty to prosperity...shame to glory... barrenness to fruitfulness... natural to supernatural and every contrary situation of your life shall be turned to testimony in Jesus mighty name... amen.

Good morning and have a restful weekend.


"No matter how sweet or bitter the world becomes, man must always be in control of his mind"
By: Amando

