Today's Christian Devotion 04-11-2018

This beautiful Sunday, may the Lord grant you peace. May all your adversary loose their hold over you. May your mountain become plain and your river receive bridge to crossover. You shall not be stranded in the Mighty name of Jesus, amen.

God shall empower you financially and you shall finish this year very well, in the Mighty name of Jesus....amen.

As you honour God today, Heaven shall water your life afresh with the dew of heaven. You shall move from glory to glory in the Mighty name of Jesus, amen.

It is well with you, in the Mighty name of Jesus....amen

Stay blessed in His presence, there is fullness of joy there.

Good morning and have a rewarding new week.