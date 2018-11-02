Today's Christian Devotion 03-11-2018

1st Kg 17-14 "For thus saith the Lord God of Israel, The barrel of meal shall not waste, neither shall the cruse of oil fail, until the day that the Lord sendeth rain upon the earth. "

Beloved not matter the level of crunch you are experiencing now....like that widow of Zarephath, help has come your way from today in the Mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Today, at the blast of the breath that comes out of the nostrils of our Lord Jesus Christ, the foundation of your enemies is laid bare and destroyed in the Mighty name of Jesus, amen. Because God is your stay, today, he has drawn you out and delivered you from your strong enemies in the Mighty name of Jesus, amen. Just look up to Him alone.....Your cruse of oil shall not finish neither will the jar of your flower until God sends down help from heaven in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Good morning and enjoy your weekend.