Today's Christian Devotion 02-11-2018

By The Nigerian Voice Previous | Next

This month, we pray that:

N-New songs

O-Of joy and total

V-Victory shall you sing

E-Every day of this month and

M-Miraculous and magnificent

B-Blessings shall you

E-Experience in the

R-Remaining days of the year in Jesus name amen.

Good morning and have a peaceful weekend.



