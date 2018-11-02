Christian Devotion | 2 November 2018 08:00 CET
Today's Christian Devotion 02-11-2018
This month, we pray that:
N-New songs
O-Of joy and total
V-Victory shall you sing
E-Every day of this month and
M-Miraculous and magnificent
B-Blessings shall you
E-Experience in the
R-Remaining days of the year in Jesus name amen.
Good morning and have a peaceful weekend.
