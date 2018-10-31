Today's Christian Devotion 01-11-2018

This eleventh month, the month of eleventh hour miracle, God shall supernaturally turnaround your life with unimaginable and laudable breakthrough in the Mighty name of Jesus, amen. God shall make you a super mysterious wonder. You shall stand and do great exploit where no man expects you to rise, in the Mighty name of Jesus...amen.

Hannah got a testimony and it swallowed the multiple testimonies of her tormentor, Peninnah.

This month, may the Lord give you the super testimony that will swallow the testimonies of your enemies and shut their mouths forever, in the Mighty name of Jesus...amen.

May you pursue, overtake and recover all that is yours in this month, in the name of Jesus...amen. May God grant you eleventh hour miracle by replenishing all the canker worms had eaten in your life so that you'll sing a song of joy this month and beyond in the Mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Good morning and have a productive and joyous new month.