Today’s Christian Devotion 31 -10 - 2018

This day, the Lord God Almighty shall be your defender and striker. He shall defend and shield you from every evil plot and unexpected attacks from the enemy in the Mighty name of Jesus, amen. And He shall strike down every crippling and flying forces rising up against you, in the Mighty name of Jesus...amen.

This day, you shall win every physical and spiritual contest over your enemies. You shall rise above challenges and frustration in the Mighty name of Jesus, amen. God shall make you a vessel of solution in your family and in your place of work, in the Mighty name of Jesus... amen.

Today, may the Lord perform that supernatural wonder that will make the sound of joy to echo in your camp,in the Mighty name of Jesus...amen.

May the blood of the Lamb speak for you always, in Jesus name, Amen.

Good morning and have a wonderful day.