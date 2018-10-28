Today's Christian Devotion 28-10-2018

Today, I decree into your life, every single name in your life that is not attracting or connected to the blessings assigned for your life by God, the Lord will change it and He will give you a New Name in the Mighty name of Jesus, amen.

I bind and rebuke any evil sent against your life. The Lord will link you with the people that are relevant to your vision in life and connect you with vision helper in the Mighty name of Jesus, amen.

As you knock the door of Joy, Happiness, Favour and Blessings today, so shall it be open for you and your household in Jesus name amen.

The blessings of Abraham shall be yours and you will forever dance the David's dance because the Spirit of the Lord is upon your soul. Go forth therefore and walk in dominion as a conqueror. You will dance your dance and share your awaited Testimony in Jesus name amen.

Good morning and have blessed new week.