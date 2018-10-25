Today’s Christian Devotion 25 - 10 - 2018

Zeph 3:20” At that time will I bring you again, even in the time that I gather you:

for I will make you a name and a praise among all people of the earth,

when I turn back your captivity before your eyes, saith the Lord.”

Beloved in that same place where you have been mocked... God will bring you praise and fame...

And He will restore your lost glory as you keep holding on to Him alone in Jesus name, amen.

Good Morning and have a wonderful day.