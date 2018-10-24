Today's Christian Devotion 24-10-2018

Whenever a landlord discovers that his tenant is consciously or unconsciously destroying what he has laboured for, without hesitation and apology, he gives quit notice. This morning, I pray for you that whatsoever that is harassing your spiritual life, attacking your marriage, frustrating your labour and efforts, shall expire this moment, in the Mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Any power turning the clock of your life anti clockwise, converting God's beauty in your life to ugliness, shall die now, in the Mighty name of Jesus, amen. Whatsoever Heaven did not plant in your life, shall be uprooted out and evacuated now, in the Mighty name of Jesus...amen.

This day, the beauty of God shall radiate more in your life. You shall move forth and nothing shall stop you. Heaven shall divinely clothe your glory with uncommon manifestations, in the Mighty name of Jesus...amen.

You shall not fade, but shine on, in Jesus name...amen.

Good morning and have a favourable day.