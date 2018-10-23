Today's Christian Devotion 23-10-2018

Today I speak over my life and my household that shouts of joy and victory will not cease from our abode. God has crowned my life with grace and granted me the oil of ease; nothing will be impossible or difficult for me. I walk in the fullness of my God-given privileges and divine enablement.

God has commanded good concerning me; evil will not find expression in my life. I insist that God will cover me from the noisome pestilence as He has promised; the influence of the Blood of the eternal covenant delivers the fulfilment of the will of God over my life.

My success is divine, my destiny is intact, my purpose is assured, and divine health is guaranteed. God’s love is unflinching, and His loving kindness is transgenerational, so I am set apart from the rest and excel in all I do. I'll prosper in all I lay my hands on. I am exempted from every evil, and the snare of the fowler will not catch me and my children.

I'll go forward; there are no stumbling blocks around me. I'll turn my pain into power, my tests become testimonies, and every prayer point becomes a point of praise. God has done well for me; my eyes will see good. Mercy and grace have found me, goodness and favour follow me, and my helpers come to me. My peculiar issues become powerful points for the manifestation of divine power. My story has changed for the better, in Jesus’ name. I believe and I say amen.

Good morning and have a fruitful day.