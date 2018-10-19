TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Christian Devotion | 19 October 2018 12:18 CET

Today's Christian Devotion 19-10-2018

By The Nigerian Voice
As you go out today, heaven shall speak to all your needs and you will come back with keys to your lasting blessings. You'll experience prosperity in every area of you life today and above all prosperity of your spirit.

I ask God this morning to bless you and give you continued joy. To give you peace and mercy when you are in pain. Where there is self-doubt, God will release a renewed confidence in you.

Where there is need, He will fulfil your needs. God will bless your home, family, finances, your going out and your coming in, in the Mighty name of Jesus. AMEN.

Good morning and have a restful weekend.


D journey f life is not 4 kiddies but 4 grown up adults
By: M.O.G. Chacha

