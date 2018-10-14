Today's Christian Devotion 14 -14 -2018

This glorious day, the Lord shall multiply your joy and settle you with divine peace. For your sake, Heaven shall put asunder to the union of those that joined hands together to fight you in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

By the mysterious power of God, instead of them fighting you, they will turn against themselves and destroy themselves, in the Mighty name of Jesus...amen.

As from today, the Ancient of days shall grant you your earnest expectations, supply all your needs and give you maximum divine security, in the Mighty name of Jesus...amen.

Rely on His promises and trust in His word, His timing is perfect and His goodness is sure; and may God grant you these and more in Jesus name amen.

Good morning and have a fruitful new week.