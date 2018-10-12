TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Christian Devotion | 12 October 2018 23:52 CET

Today's Christian Devotion 13-10-2018

By The Nigerian Voice
Words have no secrets, actions are not hidden either. Though people deny and lie, God knows every intention of the heart. While He exonerates the innocent, the wicked will never go unpunished. Brethren, fight the good fight with all thy might for Christ is thy strength and thy right. Lay hold on life and it shall be, thy joy and Crown eternally.

May God help you and vindicate you in Jesus name, Amen (Romans12: 19).

Good morning and have a gracious weekend🙏🏽


Dreams that do come true can be as unsettling as those that don't.
