Today's Christian Devotion 13-10-2018

Words have no secrets, actions are not hidden either. Though people deny and lie, God knows every intention of the heart. While He exonerates the innocent, the wicked will never go unpunished. Brethren, fight the good fight with all thy might for Christ is thy strength and thy right. Lay hold on life and it shall be, thy joy and Crown eternally.

May God help you and vindicate you in Jesus name, Amen (Romans12: 19).

Good morning and have a gracious weekend🙏🏽