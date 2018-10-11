Today's Christian Devotion 11-10-2018

Every power stationed in your place of work to work against you, shall catch fire and every mobile power attached to you, walking about with you to bewitch your good works and expectations, shall catch fire and burn to ashes, in the Mighty name of Jesus...amen.

May the Mighty Hand of the Most High, lift you higher above your present position and status. You shall not be an unsung hero. Heaven shall mastermind your promotion from community level to global level. Therefore, let everything within and around you cooperate with your destiny now, in the Mighty name of Jesus...amen.

The Hand of the LORD will never fail you, in Jesus name...amen.

Good morning and have a fruitful day.