Today's Christian Devotion 09-10-2018

"And on the second day,as they were drinking wine after the feast,the king again said to Esther,what is your wish,Queen Esther?it shall be granted you. And what is your request even to the half of my kingdom,it shall be fulfilled. Esther 7:2"

God will lose every hardened heart that refused to assist you in the name of Jesus Christ , amen. All your helpers will be begging that they are ready for you in the name of Jesus Christ. Your long time expectations will be granted unto you in the mighty name of Jesus Christ, amen.

As you are reading this prayer this morning all your heart desire will be granted to you in the name of Jesus Christ, amen. Every Secret battle that you can't share with nobody, I declare, heaven will hearken to the crying of your heart in the name of Jesus Christ, amen. Good morning to you and have a wonderful day.