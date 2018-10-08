Today's Christian Devotion 08-10-2018

Every Parliament and counsel of the wicked against your destiny, shall be disengaged. Just as broom are united and married together in a bunch for a common objective and after a while, begin to disengage one by one. I pray for you that all your full time enemies that joined hands together against you, physically or spiritually, shall be disunited and turn against themselves, in the Mighty name of Jesus... amen.

This day, may the Lord silence your enemies that hate your progress, peace and joy. All those that gang up against you, shall be stranded. And all those that trouble your life, shall receive double trouble. May the Lord be with you and keep you away from dangers and any form of evil in the Mighty name of Jesus...amen.

This week, your light shall shine more in Jesus name amen. People that need what you have and have what you need, shall locate you, in the Mighty name of Jesus...amen.

Good morning and have a great day.