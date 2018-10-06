TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Christian Devotion | 6 October 2018

Today's Christian Devotion 06-10-2018

By The Nigerian Voice

No matter how terrible the economy is, God will decorate my life with the grace to flourish in Jesus name amen. My life will be decorated with favour and mercy.

God will fight my battles, settle me financially, medically, maritally, educationally, psychologically, physically, spiritually and parentally. I will never lack the source to take care of my children, family and my needs in Jesus name, Amen.

Good morning, and have a day of restful weekend.


"Do what you good at always but don't let that be your only dream."
By: Akan Emmanson

