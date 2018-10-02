Today's Christian Devotion 02-10-2018

A good person will always be in my memory, a better person in my dream and the best person like you in my heart and that 's why I always wish the best for you on daily basis. May God's divine light illuminate your soul. May God protect and guide you in this last quarter of this year and beyond. This quarter shall be a season of joy and celebrations for you. God will crown the year with His goodness for you. This month shall be your month of Freedom. Freedom from shame, sorrow, affliction, oppression, embarrassment, disappointment in Jesus name amen.

You shall go out in peace and come back with results this 10th month in the Mighty name of Jesus, amen. This October,

O-Omnipotent God will

C-Crown your efforts with

T-Tremendous achievements and success that will bring

O-Overflowing and magnificent

B-Blessings which

E-Everyone will see and

R-Rejoice with you in the mighty name of Jesus amen.

Good morning and have a rewarding October.