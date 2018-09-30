Today's Christian Devotion 30-09-2018

Beloved, as you wake up to this Glorious sunday Morning, Lifting your eyes to Heaven in Prayers and going to worship the almighty God in the gathering of His people with praises and adoration, the Lord shall Open His Book of Remembrance and you shall be Highly Favoured in Jesus Mighty Name amen.

As the gates and everlasting doors were lifted for The King of Glory to come in, in Psalm 24, every gate locked against your progress and destiny shall be lifted this Morning in Jesus name amen.

Because God is a faithful God, slow to anger and abounding in love and faithfulness, his Words shall be Fulfilled and settled in your life in Jesus name, Amen.

Good morning and have a joyful and glorious sunday and new week.