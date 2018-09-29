Today's Christian Devotion 29-09-2018

Psalms 68:1 Let God arise, let his enemies be scattered, let them also that hate him flee before him.

When God be for you, who can be against you? I pray for you this morning, may God arise for your sake and scatter every agenda, plans and purpose of the enemy for your life. Every common ground and agreement of your enemies over your life and family, is nullified in the Mighty name of Jesus...amen.

Today and every day of your life, the Lord shall watch over you and keep your soul from dangers and destructions in the Mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Because God is with you, you shall not be defeated in the battle of life. Those that seek your soul to destroy it, shall go down to the lowest part of the earth (Psalms 63:9), in the Mighty name of Jesus...amen.

This day, the Angels of good news and blessings, shall be your constant visitors in Jesus name amen. And all that the enemy has scattered in your life, shall be restored in sevenfold, in the Precious name of Jesus...amen.

Because God is standing as an enemy to your enemies, you shall prevail over your enemies in Jesus name amen.

Good morning and have a peaceful Saturday.