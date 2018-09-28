Today’s Christian Devotion 28-09-2018

Those struggling to push you off the track of success and greatness shall fall for your sake. Every internal and external aggressions against you shall be quenched by the consuming Fire in Jesus Precious name amen.

In Acts 23v21, Forty men made an oath not to eat nor drink until they killed Paul but they waited in vain. May the Peace of the Lord elude those who have taken oath to destroy you in Jesus Mighty Name, Amen.

As the counsel of Ahitophel against David turned to foolishness, every evil counsel against you shall be nullified in Jesus name amen. Your seed of greatness shall blossom and will never be cut down or uprooted in Jesus Mighty Name , Amen.

Every thing about you this day shall be Power Secured, Power insured and Power accomplished in Jesus name amen.

Good morning. Do have a day loaded with miracles in Jesus name! Amen. Have a restful weekend.