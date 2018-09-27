Today's Christian Devotion 27-09-2018

Psalms 78:19 Yea, they spake against God; they said, can God furnish a table in the wilderness.

This morning, whatsoever that is mocking God in your life, shall bow to the superior power of the Almighty in the Mighty name of Jesus, amen. Every question mark in your life, career, business, marriage, health, shall receive divine answers today, in the Mighty name of Jesus...amen.

In that condition you are in now, Heaven shall prepare for you a glamorous royal table to the amazement of your enemies in Jesus name amen. And whatsoever your enemy is saying that it is not possible in your life, the God of possibility and solution, shall arise and turn around your situation and lift you high above your mockers, in the Mighty name of Jesus...amen.

As you are set out for today's routine, may the Lord lead you out and bring you back safely and healthily, in the Mighty name of Jesus...amen.

Fear not for God is with you in Jesus name amen.

Good morning and have a glorious.