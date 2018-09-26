Today's Christian Devotion 26-09-2018

Psalm 60:11-12 Give us help from trouble: for vain is the help of man. Through God we shall do valiantly: for he it is that shall tread down our enemies.

This day, may the Lord God Almighty, arise for your sake and dismantle every trouble assigned to work against your today. May the Lord make you a mysterious wonder before your enemies. Every troubled net of the enemies prepared against you, shall catch fire and every evil move of your enemies against you shall backfire in the Mighty name of Jesus, amen. God shall bring down your enemies under your feet, in the Mighty name of Jesus...amen.

As you go out today as usual to sow in that area of your labour, in due time you shall harvest massively. And may the Lord baptise you with the power to eat and enjoy the fruits of your labour, in the Mighty name of Jesus...amen.

Fear not, for you are not alone, God is with you.

Good morning, go and prosper in Jesus name amen.