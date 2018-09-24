Today's Christian Devotion 24-09-2018

Let nothing trouble you, Let nothing frighten you, Everything passes away, God never changes, Patience obtains all, Whoever has God, has everything."Behold I am with you and will keep you wherever you go, and will bring you back to this land for I will not leave you until I have done what I have spoken to you" Genesis 28:15.

l pray this morning that the Almighty God will keep you, preserve you and your entire household from every form of evil.

The Lord will always be with you and His presence shall not depart from you in Jesus Mighty Name, Amen.

May the Peace of the Lord which passes human understanding, be with you as you step out today, in the name of Jesus, amen.

Good morning and have a fruitful week.