Today’s Christian Devotion 23 -08 - 2018

I Kings 13:4 And it came to pass when king Jeroboam heard the saying of the man of God, which had cried against the altar in Bethel, that he put forth his hand from the altar, saying, lay hold on him. And his hand, which he put forth against him, dried up, so that he could not pull it in again to him.

I pray for you this morning, this new week, that every destructive familiar and unfamiliar hand, every frenemy, man or woman, known or unknown, dead or alive, at a close range in the spiritual realm raised against you, shall dry up this instant in the Mighty name of Jesus, amen. And every high place, any altar of doom, where your matter is being discussed, shall receive earthquake of destruction, in the Mighty name of Jesus...amen.

Every unfriendly friend dancing at the gate of your success in order to stab you at your back, shall perish, in the precious name of Jesus...amen.

This day, the elements of divine positive change from above, shall visit your life for all round turnaround change, to the glory of God, to your blessing and to the shame of your enemies, in the Mighty name of Jesus...amen.

Fear not, for God loves you and he's always with you in Jesus name amen.

Good morning and have a fantastic new week.