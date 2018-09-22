Today's Christian Devotion 22-09 -2018

Until God opened the door through the Red sea, no one ever knew there could be a way in the sea.

Because of you, God will do the unthinkable and all Impossibles shall be silenced.

Every closed doors and opportunities against you shall be forced open by the power that controls the universe, in Jesus mighty name.

Just as there is no one who can stop the flow of the air, nobody will be able to stop you from manifesting your glory, in Jesus name. All the host of heaven would always stand in your defence and no evil power will stop you from achieving your ordained destiny in Jesus Mighty Name.

Amen.Happy weekend and Good morning