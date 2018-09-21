Today's Christian Devotion 21-09-2018

Psalm 24 verses 9&10. 'Lift up your heads oh gates and be lifted up oh ancient doors that the king of glory may come in. Who is the king of glory? The Lord of hosts, he's the king of glory '. Today, the movable force of the Holy Ghost shall move every unmovable forces of darkness militating against your health, marriage, career, business, ministry, promotion, breakthrough, peace and joy, in the Mighty name of Jesus...amen.

All that is yours in the hand of another man: your glory, your potions, your opportunities, your breakthroughs, your promotions, your marriage, your good health, your peace and joy, shall be released, in the Mighty name of Jesus...amen.

This day, may the Lord fight for you, change your story and take you to your nest level, in the Mighty name of Jesus...amen.

Good morning and have a favourable day.