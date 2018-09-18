Today's Christian Devotion 18 -97-2018

There is no hopelessness in God. He is available to those who diligently seek Him. He has promised 'HE WILL NEVER FAIL', and his faithfulness is for evermore.

Today, may God be your strength in hours of weakness, in your wandering, let God be your guide; through endeavour, failure, danger, may Almighty GOD be at your side in Jesus name amen.

No matter the hopelessness of your situation today, take it to God in prayers and He will turn your sorrow into joy in Jesus name amen.

Good morning and have a blessed Tuesday.