Today's Christian Devotion 14-09-2018

Powers in high places in your father's house assigned to bewitch your today, shall fail. Whosoever that has been raised from the kingdom of darkness to trouble the instruments of your labour, shall be utterly destroyed, in the Mighty name of Jesus...amen.

Today, by the Power of God, all things shall work for your good. Your today shall be sweet. Good vision, good news, good luck, shall be your potion, in the Precious name of Jesus... amen.

As you go out today in peace with great expectations, you shall return with fulfilment and joy, in the name of Jesus... amen.

It is well with you and your household in the name of Jesus....amen.

Arise and shine, O child of God and have a restful weekend.

Good morning.