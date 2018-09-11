TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Today's Christian Devotion 11-09-2018

By The Nigerian Voice

The all powerful God that created everything thing out of nothing, shall visit your life today and elevate you from nowhere to somewhere Heaven has designed for you from the beginning, in the Mighty name of Jesus...amen.

Your life shall be a shining 💡 light that will never lack oil. No matter the efforts of your enemies to overtake you, their steps will always be behind you, in the Mighty name of Jesus... amen.

Because God Almighty is the one piloting your life, your life will never know backwardness. Your life shall move forward by fire, from victory to victory and from glory to glory, in the name of Jesus...amen.

Good morning and have a wonderful day...


Outside Christ is crisis
By: Samuel Amoah

