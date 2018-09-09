Today's Christian Devotion 10 -09-2018

Every satanic attachment super glued to any department of your life, in order for your life to be galloping up and down, shall catch 🔥 fire in Jesus name amen. And every hands that is commissioned from the kingdom of darkness to bring you down in your marriage, career, business, ministry, office, shall be cut off, in the Precious name of Jesus...amen.

Heaven shall fight for you and every arrow of error and mistake fired again your handwork, shall backfire, in the Mighty name of Jesus...amen.

This week, the supernatural turnaround miracle that speaks, shall locate you and your life shall never remain the same again, in the Mighty name of Jesus...amen.

By the Power of God, you are climbing higher by 🔥 fire...in Jesus name amen.

Good morning and have a peaceful week.