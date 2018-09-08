Today's Christian Devotion 08 -08-2018

As you find your way to the house of the Lord this sanctified day of the Lord, the way maker shall show you the way to every roadblock in your life, in the Mighty name of Jesus...amen.

Today, Heaven shall turn towards you and attend to your case. Every impossible issue in your life, shall surrender to the King of kings. And every troubled water shaking your boat in your marriage, career, business, health, ministry, shall be made calm, by the Power of the Most High, in the Precious name of Jesus... amen.

The blessings of God that add no sorrow shall clothe you and beautify your life, in the Mighty name of Jesus... amen.

Look on to Jesus,

The maker will certainly provide the way for you in Jesus name amen.

Good morning and have a marvellous new week.