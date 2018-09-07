Today's Christian Devotion 07-09-2018

Don't start your day with the broken pieces of yesterday. Everyday is a fresh start. Everyday is a new beginning.

Each morning we wake up is the first day of our new life. As you start your day today, may the Lord enlighten what's dark in you, strengthen what's weak in you, mend what's broken in you, bind what's bruised in you, heal what's sick in you, and revive whatever peace and love that have died in you, in Jesus Mighty name i pray. Amen.

Good morning. Have a beautiful weekend.