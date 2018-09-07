TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Christian Devotion | 7 September 2018 01:27 CET

Today's Christian Devotion 07-09-2018

By The Nigerian Voice

Don't start your day with the broken pieces of yesterday. Everyday is a fresh start. Everyday is a new beginning.

Each morning we wake up is the first day of our new life. As you start your day today, may the Lord enlighten what's dark in you, strengthen what's weak in you, mend what's broken in you, bind what's bruised in you, heal what's sick in you, and revive whatever peace and love that have died in you, in Jesus Mighty name i pray. Amen.

Good morning. Have a beautiful weekend.


You can't run away from your sin,until you are willing to face it.
By: Emeka Festus

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2018 Nigerian Voice
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists