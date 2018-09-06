Today's Christian Devotion 06 - 08-2018

Acts 3:6 Then Peter said, silver and gold have I none, but such as I have give I thee: in the name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth rise up and walk.

I pray for you this morning that the story changer, Jesus Christ, shall arise and change your identity. That which your soul desires to have and which you and no other person within and around you could give, Heaven shall bestow it upon your life. Your days of struggle are over.

That turnaround miracle that will change your level and ignite confusion in the camp of your enemies that are asking where is your God, shall suddenly manifest in your life and you shall graduate from the valley level to the mountain top, in the Mighty name of Jesus... amen.

May your old garment never size you again and may Heaven beautify you with a new honourable garment, in the Mighty name of Jesus... amen.

Be glad and rejoice ...

Everything is turning around for your good in Jesus name, amen.

Good morning and have a great day.