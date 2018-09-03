Today's Christian Devotion 04 -08-2018

This morning, the power of God that divided the red sea into two, shall fight for you and destroy every impossible mountain, hurdle, issue and challenge confronting you at the gate of your breakthrough, in the Mighty name of Jesus... amen.

May the Lord intervene in your life and may He shorten the journey to your breakthrough and help you to quickly actualize your dreams in Jesus Mighty Name, Amen. By God's power, your expected breakthrough shall manifest suddenly, in the Mighty name of Jesus... amen.

It is well with you, in the name of Jesus...amen.

Be rest assured, no matter what the enemies are doing now, you shall surely 😁 laugh last in Jesus name amen.

Good morning and have a great day.