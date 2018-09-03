Today’s Christian Devotion 03 -08 - 2018

Isaiah 45:2 I will go before thee and make the crooked places straight. I will break in pieces the gates of brass and cut asunder the bars of iron.

May the Lord go ahead of you today and clear your pathways from every danger and calamity. Anything buried in the ground by your enemy to trouble and afflicts you today, shall catch fire. Every destructive weapon of the enemy raised against you, shall turn back to the owner. The fire of the enemy shall not hurt you. You are safe and secured in Christ Jesus, in the Mighty name of Jesus...amen.

May the Lord prosper you in all you do. There shall be no more poverty in your life again in the Mighty name of Jesus, amen. Your life shall receive abundant prosperity. You shall flourish physically and spiritually. In all your endeavours, you shall succeed. May the Lord bless the labour of your hands and give you sound health to enjoy, it in the Mighty name of Jesus...amen.

It is well with you...

Walk in boldness, for the eye of the Lord is upon you in Jesus name amen.

Good morning and have a favourable week.