As you begin the BER months, God will rememBER you and give you:

S-Sound health,

E-Excellent protection with

P-Peace and

T-Tranquility coupled with

E-Exceptional testimonies of

M-Miracles and bountiful

B-Blessings with

E-Exceeding great rewards that will make you

R-Rejoice for the rest of the year and beyond in JESUS name amen.

Good morning, happy new month and have a restful weekend.