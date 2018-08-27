TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Christian Devotion | 27 August 2018 23:17 CET

Today's Christian Devotion 28 -08-2018

By The Nigerian Voice

When a person's life attracts the favour of God, he reaps even where he did not sow. He receives what he did not ask from God his creator and he will be honoured even by his enemies. Other people's peak becomes his beginning.

Favour comes to him even from the most unlikely sources.

Today and all the days of your life, may your life and those of your family members continue to attract God's favour in Jesus mighty name. Amen.

Good morning. Have a blessed day.


