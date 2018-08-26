Today's Christian Devotion 26 -08-2018

In the book of Numbers 22 and 23. It was recorded that King Balak hired Prophet Balaam to curse the children of Israel, but instead of cursing them he blessed them, he said how can I curse whom God had blessed.

Therefore, today I stand upon the Holy word of God and I speak to your life and destiny, because you have been blessed of the Lord, everyone that has been hired and paid to curse you, the Almighty God will takeover their mouth and begin to bless you.

HE will handover to you all the good fortunes left in this year and everyone waiting to see you cry will surely come together to celebrate with you in the mighty name of Jesus Christ. Amen!

Good morning and have a productive new week.